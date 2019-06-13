Mary Margaret (Reppert) Oberkrom 1946-2019 Mary Margaret Reppert Oberkrom, 72, Liberty, MO, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Liberty Hospital. Mary Margaret was born on December 4, 1946, the daughter of Arthur L. and Louella Cummins Reppert. She graduated from Christian College in 1967 and from the University of Oklahoma in 1969. She earned a master's degree in 1992 from Webster University. Mary Margaret and Keith A. Oberkrom were married on August 9, 1969. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his death on November 18, 2018. Mary Margaret was devoted to caring for, and loving, her community and their pets. She retired from Liberty Public Schools after a career of more than 30 years in special education. She loved playing bridge, and she loved celebrations with her Liberty High class of 1965. She was a member of P.E.O. chapter IZ, and an active member of the Second Baptist Church of Liberty, where she was a Mentor Mom for the Mothers of Preschoolers group. She had been a recipient of Girl Scouting's highest adult honor, the Thanks Badge. She was an enthusiastic gardener, often saying "Gardening is just weeding." Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betty Lou Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Carl Oberkrom and Dennis Anderson. Survivors include daughters, Sara (Eric) Walton; Laura Oberkrom; Amy (Cliff) Hite; grandchildren, Troy and McKenna Walton; brother, John (Ann) Reppert; sister Martha Reppert; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends whom she loved. Memorial Service 10:00 A.M. Friday June 14, Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas, Liberty, MO. Friends may call on Thursday June 13 from 6-8 pm, in the church sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Education Foundation or to Second Baptist Church. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary