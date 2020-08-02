Mary Thurston Mary M. (Van DeKerkhove) Thurston of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on July 18th, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by husband Denzil Thurston, parents Felix and Margaret Van DeKerkhove and bother Joe Van DeKerkhove. Mary is survived by daughters; Shirley (Paul) Fielder of Lawrence, Kansas. Rita (Randy) Robinson of Overland Park Kansas, son Robert Thurston (Bruce Johnson) of Sarasota, Florida. Grandchildren; Jeff (Vanessa) Moloney, Diane Long, Ryan (Mary) Spencer, Kyle Spencer and great grandchildren; Jacob and Elly Long and Felix Spencer. Brother Frank (Betty) Van DeKerkhove, sisters Sandy Floyd and Sharon Lust. Mary will be missed by all the friends she made along life's journey here on Earth. Services to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store