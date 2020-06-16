Mary Margaret (Peggy) Trimble Mary Margaret (Peggy) Trimble, 88, was given her Angel Wings to heaven on June 13, 2020, with family by her side at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. At her request, no service will be held. Peggy was born June 27, 1931, in Versailles, MO to Minor C. Livesay and Mary Margaret Elizabeth Livesay. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Clair (GEE) Trimble. Mary could accomplish anything she set her mind to. After her husband's death, she began building a lake home on Oak Island, MN on Lake of the Woods. She lived on Oak Island for more than 20 years enjoying the outdoors. She loved fishing for Walleye and riding her snowmobile while enjoying the wildlife and many friendships, she made while living on the island. She is survived by 3 wonderful children, Michael R. Trimble of Butte Montana, Mary K. Evans of College Station, TX, and Dennis P. Trimble of Kansas City, Mo. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to Mary Kathleen Evans, 3206 Liesl Court, College Station, Texas, 77945. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)