Mary Marie Kendrick Mary Marie Kendrick of Kansas City, KS, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Marie was born the daughter of Wilborn & Flora (Almon) Owens on October 1, 1930 in Buffalo, Missouri. Survivors include her two sons, Jimmie & Mark (Kim) Kendrick; two daughters, Bernie (Lloyd) Roberts & Francie Taylor; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren, as well as many loving extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Kendrick; daughter, Glenda; granddaughter, Amber; great granddaughter Kyra; grandson, Malachi; brothers, Paul, Bert, John & Ray; and sisters, Opal, Ruthie and Velda. Private family services will be held. Please visit Marie's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com