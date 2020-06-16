Mary Martha Anderson Carrico Mary Martha Anderson Carrico was born November 17, 1939 to Margaret Estelle and Martin Franklin (Frank) Anderson in Beebe, Arkansas. She died peacefully on June 11, 2020 at Menorah Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Martha grew up in Beebe, Arkansas where she had many fond memories of working beside her parents and brother at their family owned Anderson's restaurant. Arkansas held a special place in her heart where she enjoyed a wonderful set of friends and family and made frequent trips back to see loved ones. After high school, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and later graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR where she was a proud Razorback and a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Mary Martha moved to Kansas City to teach Kindergarten in 1961 where she met her husband, Tom, of 55 years. Throughout their time together, they made many close friends and fondly remember their time at Nall Hills Country Club where Mary Martha played tennis, enjoyed time with friends and could often be found singing and dancing. She simply loved life, traveling and being with friends and family. And most of all, "Mimi" had a special connection with her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Mary Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved brother, Bruce Anderson and leaves behind a heartbroken family that will miss her dearly but undoubtedly know that she cherished her faith and is now in God's loving arms. Mary Martha and Tom are blessed with three children: Melissa Carrico of Prairie Village, KS, Andrea Wilson and husband, Bernie, of Mission Hills, KS and David Carrico and wife, Giao, of Pittsburgh, PA, and eight grandchildren: Maia, Rowan, Anderson, Matthew, Thomas, Caitlin, Maureen, and Conor; and Bruce's wife, Carol Mahler, and many extended family members who each held a special place in her heart. A Drive Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 5:30 - 6:30 PM at Porter Funeral Home (8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS). Mary Martha's family will celebrate her life at Cure of Ars Catholic Church (9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS) on Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 AM, with burial immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Masks are encouraged. Memorial donations may be made to the Carrico Scholarship Fund at Johnson County Community College or Kid's TLC, Kansas City, MO.