Mary Maxine Coffey Doerfler Mary Maxine Coffey Doerfler, age 80, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Spring Hill, Kansas on August 27, 1938, the daughter of the late Henry and Violet Ruby (nee Fuller) Coffey. Mary is survived by her 4 Children; 8 Grandchildren; and 2 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-9 PM, Thursday, July 25, at Lynnhaven Church of God of Prophecy, 4426 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85017. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, July 26, at Lynnhaven Church of God of Prophecy. Committal Services will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of AZ immediately following the Services. Condolences may be offered at www.greerwilsonchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 26, 2019