Mary Maxine Farr Mary Maxine Farr, 79, of Lee' Summit, MO passed away January 10, 2020. A visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11-12pm at Langsford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the . Mary was born November 19, 1940 in Bradleyville, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 1/2 years; and a grandson. Survivors include her brother; sister; son; daughter; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020