Mary Maydene Warger
July 15, 1937 - October 3, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Mary Maydene Warger, age 83, of Weatherby Lake, MO passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, (which would have been her 61st wedding anniversary) at Anthology of Burlington Creek in Parkville, MO. Maydene was born July 15, 1937, in Kansas City, MO to Clarence and Ruby Gore.
In 1959, she married the late Richard Wayne Warger and raised six children. She was a homemaker while her children were young and then spent many years working at North Kansas City Hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends and family, and being actively involved with Weatherby Lake where she had lived since she was 16 years old. She was well known for her crocheting skills, cow collection and love of canines, especially her dog Newton. She was a strong woman with compassion for all people. She welcomed everyone in her home, no exceptions. It was normal for her to purchase extra Christmas presents, just in case someone brought an unexpected guest to the annual Christmas Celebration at her home.
Maydene was also very active with her children's sporting activities in the Northland area. She attended their games; kept score and statistics for all of their games. She continued to keep stats for all games even as her children started to coach.
Besides her parents and husband, Maydene was preceded in death by one daughter, Jean Warger. She is survived by her children: Steven Warger (Pam); Christina McLaughlin; Jeffery Warger; Jackalyn Oldham (Chadwick); Nickalas Warger. Grandchildren: Jeffery Warger (Sarah); Gretchen Hartman (Mike) Leslie Sweatman (Steve);Mathew Warger (Connie Smith); Robyn Tuwei (Alfred); Jennie Warger; Terra Warger (Matthew Modler); James Duvall; Zane Snider (Jessica); Great-Grandchildren: Austin Carrick; Alexys Warger; Addisyn Hartman; Jaxyn Hartman; Amillya Mack; Travis Mack; Brianna Bonewitz; Nyla Tuwei; Charlie Warger; Ryden Snider; Stella Warger; Gabriella Bruce; Taraji Tuwei; Gracelynn Warger and Jennifer Sweatman; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main Street, Parkville, MO. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday 10 am at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Pet Project. Memories of Maydene and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Arr: Entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel