Mary McKimmey Catalan Mary Elizabeth McKimmey Catalan, 70, died on June 27, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Mary was born in Tulsa, OK in 1948 to Betty and Francis McKimmey. She grew up in Kansas City, MS and attended St. Teresa's Academy. She is survived by her husband (Hugo Sr.), two sons (Hugo Jr. & Philip), daughter-in-law (Gini), brother (Mike), sister-in-law (Didi), nephews (Mike Jr., Matt, Chris), niece (Sinead), and grandniece (Scarlett).
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019