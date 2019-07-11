Mary Merrigan Mahoney Mary was born April 29, 1923, in Conception Junction, Missouri. She died July 9, 2019. Upon completing a Bachelor's degree in nursing from St. Mary's in Kansas City, Missouri, she served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps during World War II, and was stationed in Guam, the Philippines, and Okinawa. Upon returning to Kansas City after the war, she worked as a registered nurse. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and sisters, Alice Sheehan, Maurine Wiederholt and Viola Fowler. She is survived by remaining siblings, Monica Nelson, Dee Elkins and Terrence Merrigan; children, Elizabeth Bartolino, Lisa Daldrup, Michelle Spaw, Paula Mahoney; grandchildren Sarah Daldrup and Sean Daldrup; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Fr. Mike Roach, Fr. Tim Armbruster, the communion ministers of St. James Church and the staffs at Norterre and North Kansas City Hospital. Mary also wanted to thank all of those who shared their friendship over the years, most especially her church and shopping buddies. As requested, her favorite pastime of shopping will be memorialized on her grave marker with the inscription, "I'd rather be shopping." Visitation will begin at 10 am, Rosary at 10:30 am, and Mass of Christian burial at 11 am on Saturday, July 13, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be given to the St. James Church building fund, 309 S. Stewart Rd, Liberty, MO 64068, (816) 781-4343. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019