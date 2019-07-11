Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Merrigan Mahoney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Merrigan Mahoney Obituary
Mary Merrigan Mahoney Mary was born April 29, 1923, in Conception Junction, Missouri. She died July 9, 2019. Upon completing a Bachelor's degree in nursing from St. Mary's in Kansas City, Missouri, she served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps during World War II, and was stationed in Guam, the Philippines, and Okinawa. Upon returning to Kansas City after the war, she worked as a registered nurse. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and sisters, Alice Sheehan, Maurine Wiederholt and Viola Fowler. She is survived by remaining siblings, Monica Nelson, Dee Elkins and Terrence Merrigan; children, Elizabeth Bartolino, Lisa Daldrup, Michelle Spaw, Paula Mahoney; grandchildren Sarah Daldrup and Sean Daldrup; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Fr. Mike Roach, Fr. Tim Armbruster, the communion ministers of St. James Church and the staffs at Norterre and North Kansas City Hospital. Mary also wanted to thank all of those who shared their friendship over the years, most especially her church and shopping buddies. As requested, her favorite pastime of shopping will be memorialized on her grave marker with the inscription, "I'd rather be shopping." Visitation will begin at 10 am, Rosary at 10:30 am, and Mass of Christian burial at 11 am on Saturday, July 13, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be given to the St. James Church building fund, 309 S. Stewart Rd, Liberty, MO 64068, (816) 781-4343. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now