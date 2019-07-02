Mary (Ward) Meyer Mary (Ward) Meyer passed away the afternoon of June 28, 2019 surrounded by her husband, four children, and sister. A visitation will be from 6-8pm on Tuesday, July 2 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Independence, MO. A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, also at St. Mark's. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence. Mary was born on March 10, 1937 in Kansas City, the daughter of Robert and Christina Ward. She leaves behind a very loving family who all inherited her loud, distinctive laugh and who aren't afraid to use it. Mary graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1955 and St. Mary's College School of Nursing at Providence Hospital in Leavenworth in 1958. She married the love of her life, Dick Meyer, July 11, 1959. Mary always said that she, "picked the right guy" for her wonderful life and 60 years later, you could still catch them holding hands. As a registered nurse, she worked at multiple locations in hospital labor and delivery rooms, eventually moving to work as a private practice office nurse. She loved babies and always had a soft spot for those in need, or who were left vulnerable. Mary was the ultimate champion of underdogs everywhere, including her beloved Chiefs and Royals. She was sweet with a side of ornery zest. Mary liked to shock her family with quick witted and borderline inappropriate answers while playing board games on family vacations. She looked forward to yearly Colorado ski trips where she always invited nieces, nephews and her kid's friends to join along. After retiring, she and Dick enjoyed going on cruises and traveling across Europe where Mary discovered her love of sangria in Barcelona; family gatherings thereafter usually included a freshly made pitcher. She considered herself blessed by close family friends who were always welcome to stay and enjoy one of her brisket dinners and she'll be missed by her Bunco group who have played together for over ten years. She was a devoted Catholic and did not fear moving into her next life where she'll be reunited her twin sons who were born prematurely in 1961. In addition to Peter and Phillip, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Vincent Ward and Father Tom Ward. Mary leaves behind her husband of 59 years and 352 days, Dick; her sister, Teresa (Gary) Daniel; and four children, Teresa (Dusty) Dahmer, Steve Meyer, Margy (Tom) Studer, and Melissa (Rich) Renfrow; 6 grandchildren, Andrew (Stefanie); Dahmer, Jessica (Collin) Click, Alec and Jackson Studer, and Layne and Gretchen Renfrow; 3 great-grandchildren, Brooke, Maddie and Callie Dahmer; 8 nieces; 14 nephews; and all those who had the chance to be loved and taken care of by her over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600)



Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019