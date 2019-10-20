|
Mary Morgan Koon Shirley Mary M. Shirley, 87, of Fairway, KS passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by love and at peace. The family is planning a private celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Country Club United Methodist Church, 400 W. 57th Street, Kansas City, MO 64113. Mary was born in Batesburg, S.C. on June 24, 1932. She was the 6th of 9 children born to Arthur Glen and Ola Pearl Koon. Mary married Richard Shirley in Charleston, S.C. on June 30, 1957 and moved to Fairway, Kansas in 1975. She and Richard were members of Country Club United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved her home, spending time with family and having a glass of wine with friends. She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Cynthia Fry (Michael); Rick Shirley (Jennifer) and Scott Shirley (Marlene); grandchildren, Morgan Fry; Cale Fry; Laura Shirley and Madison Shirley and brother Larry Koon (Helen). Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019