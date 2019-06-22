|
Mary M. (Turner) Livezey Mary M. (Turner) Livezey, 73, Kansas City, MO, passed away June 18, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital. Memorial Services will be at 3p.m., Sunday June 23, 2019 at Eastside Christian Church, 2629 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO,64129. Memorial contributions may be made P.O. Box 334, Higginsville, MO 64037. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her spouse Anna M. Roysdon. She is survived by two daughters Jennifer and Dennis Capell and Amie and Casey Lyon; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 22, 2019