Mary Nell Newman Funeral services for Mary Nell (Hellman) Newman, 82, of Gainesville, Texas, are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. John Pacheco officiating. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM in the church prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mrs. Newman passed away April 7, 2019 in Gainesville. Mary was born September 3, 1936 in Muenster, Texas. She married the love of her life, C.J. Newman, on January 19, 1957 in Muenster. She is survived by her loving husband, C.J. Newman and her five children: daughter Jill Hellings and son-in-law Doug, daughter Penny Newman and son-in-law Frank, daughter Kellie Owsley and son-in-law Todd, son Duane Newman and daughter-in-law Shonda, and Gregg Newman and daughter-in-law Chaynie. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jason Hellings, JeremyHellings, Madison Owsley, Morgan Owsley,Kelsy Olson, Remington Newman,and Marin Newman; five great-grandchildren; six siblings: Doris Hellman, Jimmy Hellman, CJ Hellman, Timothy Hellman, Eddie Hellman and Peggy Gobble; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Clarence Hellman; her sister, Diane Hess; and brother, Teddy Hellman. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . There is a Donate link on their home page athttps://www.alz.org/. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.

