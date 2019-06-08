Sister Mary Owen Leutloff, OSB Sister Mary Owen Leutloff, OSB, 100, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kans., died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the monastery. The vigil service will be Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. Sister Mary Owen was born in St. Anne, Ill., the only child of Mary and James Leutloff. After graduating from St. Patrick High School in Kankakee, Ill., she worked as a parish secretary and sacristan in Kankakee, Ill., and then as a bookkeeper in Hanover, Kan. She entered the Benedictine community of Mount St. Scholastica in January of 1946. She earned a master's degree in elementary administration from Northwest Missouri State University and taught at parish schools in Defiance, Ia.; Atkinson, Neb.; and in Kansas at Westphalia, Valley Falls, Horton, Topeka, Wamego, Seneca, Marysville and Kansas City for over 40 years. With her love of gardening and science, she worked in the monastery maintenance department after retiring from teaching, and also assisted in the monastery library. Her other interests included reading and various needlecrafts. She was able to enjoy a celebration of her one hundredth birthday, April 29th of this year. Sister Mary Owen was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by cousins and her monastic family. Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).

