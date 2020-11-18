Mary P. TinsleyNovember 14, 2020Wilmette, Illinois - Mary P. Tinsley, 88, formerly of Kansas City, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the Mt. Moriah and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, Mo. Entombment will be in the Faith Mausoleum at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Alzheimer's research.Mary was born November 27, 1931, in Saline County, Mo. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Tinsley; a daughter, Stephanie Ann Kelly; and a son, Mark Stephen Tinsley. She is survived by her son John Robert Tinsley and daughter Sherrie Lynn Garinger and their families; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.