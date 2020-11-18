1/
Mary P. Tinsley
1931 - 2020
Mary P. Tinsley
November 14, 2020
Wilmette, Illinois - Mary P. Tinsley, 88, formerly of Kansas City, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the Mt. Moriah and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, Mo. Entombment will be in the Faith Mausoleum at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Alzheimer's research.
Mary was born November 27, 1931, in Saline County, Mo. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Tinsley; a daughter, Stephanie Ann Kelly; and a son, Mark Stephen Tinsley. She is survived by her son John Robert Tinsley and daughter Sherrie Lynn Garinger and their families; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
