Mary Perez

January 22, 1942 - November 10, 2020

Kansas City, Kansas - Mary Louise Perez, 78, passed away November 10, 2020. Mary was born on January 1, 1942, from the parents of Wayne and Doris Taylor. She is preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband Henry Perez; sons Jon Perez and Randy Perez; daughters Mary Stoudemire, Christina Perez, and Gaye Ashley; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grand children. There will be a private family gathering.





