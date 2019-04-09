Mary "Mimi"Quinn Mary "Mimi" Quinn, 87, of Kansas City, went to heaven on April 5, 2019. Mass will be held at 9am, Tues., April 9th, at Cure of Ars, 9401 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS. Burial following at St. Mary's Cemetery in Adair, MO.Mimi was born on August 31, 1931, in Marceline, MO, to Dale and Irene Quinn. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Donald Quinn. Mimi graduated from Brookfield High School and was named Miss Brookfield the following year. Mary was a legal secretary for Standard Oil Company and a member of Redemptorist Catholic Church.Mimi leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, twenty-eight great nieces and nephews, and four great-great nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank Catholic Charities and the Sisters Servants of Mary for their incredible assistance in this difficult time for the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Unleashed Pet Rescue in honor of Mimi. Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019