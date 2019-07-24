Mary R. McMilian Mary Ruth (Schad) McMilian, 84, of Oak Grove, MO, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27th at First Baptist Church of Grain Valley, MO, with visitation from 3-4pm and funeral at 4pm, followed by food and friendship in the church gymnasium. Mary was born August 9, 1934, at her family farm in Morgan County, MO, to Melvin and Clara Schad. She lived in Versailles, MO, Kansas City, MO, San Francisco, CA area, Shreveport, LA, Lake of the Ozarks, and Oak Grove, MO. After many years in banking, Mary retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. In her retirement she worked as a CNA for Resthaven Nursing Home, Oak Grove Nursing Home and Senior Helpers. Mary was a member of the Red Hat Society which brought her a lot of joy. She loved travel, books, horses, history, westerns, and most of all her beloved family. She is survived by her four children: Cynthia K. Bloss (Harry), Naomi Hawes (Tom), Eric James (Aimee), and Michael James; nine grandchildren: Harold, Jennifer, Robbie, Alex, Tonya, Evan, Ryan, Christopher and Amanda; eleven great-grandchildren: Brandon, Hannah, Devon, Genavieve, Kathleen, Brielle, Ellie, Evelyn, Mattix, Edison, and Emersen; was lovingly called Grandma by Meredith and Mallory McConnell; sister Joyce Hinkle; and lifelong friend Ellen Lee James. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019