|
|
Mary Rita Coupe 1930 2019 Mary Rita Coupe, 89, Atchison, Kansas died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Atchison Medicalodge Nursing Center. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Benedict Church. Parish rosary will be recited Friday, at 9:30 A.M. with visitation to follow until 10:30 at the church. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Effingham, Kansas. Memorial contribution are suggested to St. Benedict Parish, St. Ann's Cemetery or Maur Hill-Mt. Academy and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted. Complete obituary at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019