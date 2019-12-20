|
Mary Rose (Katzer) Adams Mary Rose (Katzer) Adams, age 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Glenwood Village of Overland Park, Kansas. A rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial following at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Parish in Roeland Park, Kansas. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m., at Holy Angels Cemetery, Garnett, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Agnes Catholic Parish or Advanced Home Health & Hospice, and can be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 20, 2019