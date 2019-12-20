Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rose (Katzer) Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rose (Katzer) Adams Obituary
Mary Rose (Katzer) Adams Mary Rose (Katzer) Adams, age 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Glenwood Village of Overland Park, Kansas. A rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial following at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Parish in Roeland Park, Kansas. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m., at Holy Angels Cemetery, Garnett, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Agnes Catholic Parish or Advanced Home Health & Hospice, and can be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -