|
|
Mary Rose Beal Mary Rose Beal, age 86, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on December 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. On Friday, January 3, 2020, the Holy Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, followed by visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Cyril's Catholic Church, 11231 Chicago St., Sugar Creek MO 64054; interment at Mound Grove Cemetery. Mary was born on October 28, 1933 in Sugar Creek, MO, one of 12 children born to Mate and Mandica Butkovich. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Independence, MO. On November 13, 1954, Mary and Jack E. Beal took their vows as husband and wife, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past November. In addition to maintaining a household and raising seven children, Mary also worked for the Kansas City Missouri Public School District for 35 years. She first started as a cook and was then promoted to cafeteria manager. Over the course of her career, Mary worked at Carlisle Elementary School, Sugar Creek Elementary School and Van Horn High School. Mary was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Michael, Anton, Fabian, Thomas, Peter and Joseph; her sisters Irene and Zita; and her grandson Sean Dowdall. Her survivors include her brother Filip Butkovich; and sister RoseAnn Rittel; her husband Jack; her daughter Shari Dowdall (Mike) her sons Michael J. Beal (Debra) Andrew J. Beal (Peggy), Jack M. Beal (Jo Anna), Anthony J. Beal, Richard J. Beal and Timothy P. Beal (Ronda); her grandsons and granddaughters Jayme Dowdall, Molly Beal, Marianne Beal, Morgan Beal, Andrew J. Beal III, Alexander J. Beal, Jack M. Beal Jr (Becca), Jane Jones (Bryce), Steven Beal, Thomas Beal and Sean Halley; her great grandsons and great granddaughters, Sidney Tishk, Caroline Beal, Libby Beal, Grayson Jones, Jack Jones and Elliotte Jones. Mary was a remarkable person. She was a devoted wife and mother. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, attending mass and saying the rosary, taking road trips to Silver Dollar City, watching the boats at Lake Jacomo, as well as an occasional trip to the casinos. Mary was a kind person with a generous heart. She will be fondly remembered, but sorely missed by her family and friends. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to: Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Eucharist, 2100 N. Noland Road, Independence, MO 64050. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 2, 2020