1/1
Mary Ruth Kittrell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ruth Kittrell
March 18, 1925 - October 18, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Mary Ruth Kittrell, age 95, passed away October 18th from Covid-19. Her parents were Merrill and Helen May Riddick. Her father was a WWI aviator, flight instructor, and barnstormer, who began flying her at age 6 months, and she thus loved travel all her life, having visited 27 countries and all 50 states. With her first husband Richard Kittrell (d. 1995), she raised four children, got her masters degree, was a chemist, musician, certified scuba diver, active church member, leader of PTA, Weight Watchers, and Parkinsons support group, teacher of middle school science, tennis player, and, with her husband Richard Pease (m. 2003), sheltered 14 people in her home. Her son Lewis preceded her in death and she leaves her husband Richard Pease, children Martha Hicks, Carl Kittrell, and Karen Prideaux, 9 grand children, and 4 great grand children.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved