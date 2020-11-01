Mary Ruth Kittrell

March 18, 1925 - October 18, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Mary Ruth Kittrell, age 95, passed away October 18th from Covid-19. Her parents were Merrill and Helen May Riddick. Her father was a WWI aviator, flight instructor, and barnstormer, who began flying her at age 6 months, and she thus loved travel all her life, having visited 27 countries and all 50 states. With her first husband Richard Kittrell (d. 1995), she raised four children, got her masters degree, was a chemist, musician, certified scuba diver, active church member, leader of PTA, Weight Watchers, and Parkinsons support group, teacher of middle school science, tennis player, and, with her husband Richard Pease (m. 2003), sheltered 14 people in her home. Her son Lewis preceded her in death and she leaves her husband Richard Pease, children Martha Hicks, Carl Kittrell, and Karen Prideaux, 9 grand children, and 4 great grand children.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store