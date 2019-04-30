Mary S. (Pittala) Gilgus Mary S. (Pittala) Gilgus, 99, passed away April 27, 2019. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice House or Holy Rosary Parish. Mary was born November 1, 1919, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Gaetano and Fortunata (Lipari) Pittala. She proudly grew up in the North End (Columbus Park) and attended Karnes Grade School and Manual High School. She was a homemaker and loved to play cards, bingo, and bowl, and was a Royals and Chiefs fan. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Earl M. Gilgus, in 1977; and her siblings, Joseph and John Pittala, Nancy Armato, and Josephine Mostaffa. Survivors include her children, Joseph Gilgus (Sherry), Joyce Strain (Allen); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Most of all, Mary loved her family and cherished every minute she spent with them. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2019