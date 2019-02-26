Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Mary Sparling
Mary (Gnefkow) Sparling

Mary (Gnefkow) Sparling Obituary
Mary (Gnefkow) Sparling Mary Sparling, 94, of Kansas City, passed away February 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Sparling, her parents, Bernard W. Gnefkow, Sr. and Margaret Gnefkow, a sister, Shirley Browne, brothers, Bernard W. Gnefkow, Jr., William Gnefkow, John Gnefkow and her godson, Michael Gnefkow. Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary lived a full and happy life with family and friends. She and her husband Jim traveled to many destinations during their life together, but Mary's great love was living in Hawaii for several years where she loved the sun, the beach and exercise. She will be missed by many. Aloha, Malia! Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Mt.Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
