|
|
Mary "Bernadine" Stanley Mary "Bernadine" Stanley, 96, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family on September 30, 2019. Bernadine was born May 8, 1923, to Walter J. and Bernadine W. (Murray) Mendon at St. Joseph's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Bernadine lived a life full of love, laughter, and adventure. She attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Bishop Ward High School before enlisting in the United States Navy during WWII where she served as a WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) Yeoman Second Class Petty Officer. During her service, she was secretary to former President Gerald Ford, Lieutenant Commander at Glenview, IL at that time. After the war, she married Charles G. "Doc" Stanley in 1944. They moved back to Kansas City after he completed medical school where they became fixtures at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church, raising 10 children and serving the community. An avid Royals fan, Bernadine caught nearly every game on television and attended her first "Opening Day" in 2015 as the "Salute to Service Honoree." (she was the good luck charm for 2015)! And, while many tried, no one ever beat her in Jeopardy! She is survived by her children Gerry (Midge), Jim (Vicki), John (Kath), Barney (Barb), Marian Kipper (Jim), Trish Soltys (Damon), Joe, K.C. Lynn, and Denny; 28 grandchildren; and, 17 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband Chuck "Doc", son Chuck and his wife Laura and son-in-law Dick Lynn. Visitation at Redemptorist Catholic Church on Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM; funeral at Redemptorist Catholic Church on Fri., Oct. 4, 2019, 9:30AM, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Donations can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Charitable Trust, "The Redemptorist Foundation". Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 3, 2019