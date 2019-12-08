|
Mary "Denise"Strohm Mary "Denise" Strohmpassed away December 2, 2019, with her family at her side. Born July 27, 1953 to Robert and Beverly Tumberger (and was raised in Kansas City). Denise attended Visitation grade school, graduated from St Teresa's Academy, and attended Rockhurst College, where she met her soul mate Michael D. Strohm. Marrying Mike in 1973, together they raised five children in the heart of Kansas City, in the Brookside neighborhood.Denise's greatest joys were her family, friends and entertaining. She loved to throw a party and was always the life of it. Her laugh was contagious and her wit unmatched. She was her family's greatest cheerleader and loudest. Everyone knew when Denise was in the stands especially her 5 children and 14 grandchildren. Denise enjoyed traveling with Mike and shopping at his dismay. She may have carried the Plaza through the 7 recessions that happened since her birth. All kidding aside, Denise loved Kansas City and all the city's children. Denise and Mike were active contributors to Community Linc, Bright Futures Fund, Operation Breakthrough and Special Olympics Kansas. Denise was preceded in death by her husband Michael, her father Robert, and her brother Paul Tumberger. She is survived by her mother Beverly, her children, Mike (Renee), Jason (Stephanie), Bob (Anita), Brian(Angela), Tracy Ortiz (Eric), 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her brothers; Bob (Carol), Steve (Sharon), Gary (Karen), Larry (Jill), Matt (Heidi), Dan (Shelly), Philip (Anna), and sisters Laura DeMaria (Steve), Julie Ismert (Ed) and Lyn McMahon (John). Brother in-laws Greg (Debbie) and Dana (Beverly) Strohm and many many nieces and nephews. The Visitation will be from 9:30-11AM, Wednesday, December 11th at Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Rd, KCMO followed by Mass of Christ Burial. In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to Special Olympics Kansas, 5280 Foxridge Dr., Mission, KS 66202 or Community Linc, 4012 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64110 or Bright Futures Fund, PO Box 419037, Kansas City, MO 64141. Condolences may be expressed to the family atwww.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019