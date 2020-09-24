1/1
Mary Sue Smith
1929 - 2020
Mary Sue Smith, 90, of Mission Hills, passed away September 18, 2020 peacefully at Park Meadows in Overland Park, Kansas.
Mary Sue was born to Henry and Ruth Meyer at Saint Vincent Hospital November 24, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended the University of Kansas and was an enthusiastic Jayhawk fan. She was a proud member of the Republican Party, member of Blue Hills Country Club and was an avid golf and bridge player.
Mary Sue was a member of Village Presbyterian Church, Parents Teachers Association, Kansas City Panhellenic and Alpha Omicron Pi. She was also involved with Children's Mercy Hospital, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and volunteered regularly at the church.
Mary Sue was preceded in death by first husband Thomas Smith, second husband Herb Ferney and brother Waitman Meyer. She leaves behind two sons Tom and Bryant, three grandchildren John, Lesli and Paul and four great-grandchildren Sophia, Grace, Nikola, and Kepler.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the Center for Advanced Heart Care at the University of Kansas Health System.
Memorial service will be held, Friday, September 25 at 2 p.m. at the Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. As to her wishes, Mary Sue will be cremated, and her ashes buried in the Memorial Garden after the service. Masks are required.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
