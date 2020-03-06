Kansas City Star Obituaries
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Mary Sue Snyder Mary Sue, an only child, was born to Branch Mallory Curtis and Ethel Davison Curtis in Denver, Colorado. She passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 26 days shy of her 90th birthday. Mary Sue is was predeceased by her first husband, Douglas Hall Paddock, her second husband, Forest J. Snyder and her son, Robert Craig Paddock. Survivors include her three living children, Curt Paddock (Susan), Steve Paddock (Alison) and Cathy Barnett (Dan); five grandchildren, Lesley Paddock, Elizabeth Woods, Brandon Paddock, Julia Barnett and Mallory Paddock; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her five step-children, Gary Snyder, Ron Snyder, Martha Gicante, Linda Moore and Robert Snyder. Services will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave. on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. The family will be on hand to greet friends at 1:30 pm. Donations may be made to Williams Woods University, One University Ave., Fulton, MO 65251 or to Community Linc at PO Box 32697, Kansas City, MO 64171 (online at https://www.communitylinc.org/donate.html) Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2020
