|
|
Mary Lee Summers Mary Summers, 86, of Kansas City, MO passed away April 30, 2019 at Ignite Medical Resort. Mary was born May 5, 1932 in Liberty, MO. Mary was an RN for 50 years and graduated from Research Nursing in 1952. She was also a charter member of Grace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lela Silvius and her husband Don Summers in 2015. Survivors include her children Debbie Summers and Steve (Dawna) Summers; twin sister Marcia Williams; grandchildren Brandon (Kate) Davidson, Leela (Russell) Summers, Calla (Caleb) Nyboer and Hanna (Ben) Hicks; 3 great grandchildren Chase and Brayden Davidson and Hudson Greiger. Visitation White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO Saturday May 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00pm with a service at 2:00pm. Family suggests memorial gifts to Grace Baptist Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019