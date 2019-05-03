Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Summers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Summers Obituary
Mary Lee Summers Mary Summers, 86, of Kansas City, MO passed away April 30, 2019 at Ignite Medical Resort. Mary was born May 5, 1932 in Liberty, MO. Mary was an RN for 50 years and graduated from Research Nursing in 1952. She was also a charter member of Grace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lela Silvius and her husband Don Summers in 2015. Survivors include her children Debbie Summers and Steve (Dawna) Summers; twin sister Marcia Williams; grandchildren Brandon (Kate) Davidson, Leela (Russell) Summers, Calla (Caleb) Nyboer and Hanna (Ben) Hicks; 3 great grandchildren Chase and Brayden Davidson and Hudson Greiger. Visitation White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO Saturday May 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00pm with a service at 2:00pm. Family suggests memorial gifts to Grace Baptist Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now