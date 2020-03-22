Kansas City Star Obituaries
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Mary Supica
Mary Supica Obituary
Mary Supica Mary Supica of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on March 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Mary was born Dec 12, 1926 to Rade and Milica (Jaksich) Supica. She was a founding member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church where she served as a board member and was active in the ladies kolo and choir. She was known for her beautiful soprano voice. Mary was employed by the Deluxe Corp. for many years. She was an avid fan of the KC Royals, KC Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawk basketball. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Sophia, Milan and Mildred. Surviving are her nephew Mike (Stacy) Supica and niece Michelle Herron. In light of the current world crisis a private graveside service was held. Mary was interred alongside her family at Highland Park Cemetery. Should you wish to honor Mary please do so with a donation to the . The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Shawnee Parc staff for their kind and loving care of Mary. May her memory be eternal. Vjecnaja pamjat.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
