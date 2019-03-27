Mary Teresa Doane Mary Teresa Doane of Kansas City, passed on to her maker on Saturday, May 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center at the age of 85. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Maurice and Mary Bourquin. She was a 1951 graduate of Grandview High School in Grandview, Missouri. She married William L. Doane, M.D., September 3, 1960 and immediately, and gladly, became step-mother to Kathy Bennett ( Jim ), Kevin Doane-deceased, Mary Ellen Stephens ( Ron ), Roberta ( Bobbie ) Maddox-deceased ( Walton ), Chris Doane-deceased, David Doane ( Nadine ), and Margaret Freeman. She had three children with Dr. Doane: Kimberlea M. Packwood , Daniel W. Doane and John F. Doane, M.D. ( Sally ). She will be dearly missed by her family and friends who will always remember her beautiful smile, wonderful laugh, gentle way and positive attitude. She was very proud of her involvement in Dr. Doane's medical practice in Grandview. She had a life-long passion for music mastering her beloved many organs and pianos. She earned her master's contract bridge points playing throughout the US. Mary loved sewing, artwork and visiting with friends. She treasured her Belgian heritage throughout her life to the end. She was preceded by her husband, parents, siblings Francis Triphon Bourquin, Maurice Julius " June " Bourquin and Mary Lea Bourquin. She is survived by her remaining step-children, children and grandchildren - Joshua W. Packwood, John R. Packwood, Jasmine C. Cage, John W. " Bill " Doane, and Sara M. Doane and great grandchildren - Hudson and Eden Packwood. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, with memorial service from 10:00 to 10:30 also at McGilley State Line Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2019