1/1
Mary Teresa (Tittone) Gianchino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Teresa (Tittone) Gianchino
November 21, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Mary Teresa (Tittone) Gianchino, 87, passed away November 21, 2020, holding her husband's hand. The cause of death was the COVID virus. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Eulalia (DeMott) Tittone, brothers Vincent and John, sisters Rose Bogert and Jackie Danzo, and daughter Vincie Armato. She is survived by her husband Bill, their children Gina (Terry) Presko, Vincie's spouse Andrew Armato, Sam (Laura) Gianchino, Trisha (Dave) Sapenaro, and Mary (Richard) Hergott, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her two sisters Betty Stasi and Virginia Yearwood who will carry forth the Tittone torch.
Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved