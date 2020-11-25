Mary Teresa (Tittone) Gianchino
November 21, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Mary Teresa (Tittone) Gianchino, 87, passed away November 21, 2020, holding her husband's hand. The cause of death was the COVID virus. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Eulalia (DeMott) Tittone, brothers Vincent and John, sisters Rose Bogert and Jackie Danzo, and daughter Vincie Armato. She is survived by her husband Bill, their children Gina (Terry) Presko, Vincie's spouse Andrew Armato, Sam (Laura) Gianchino, Trisha (Dave) Sapenaro, and Mary (Richard) Hergott, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her two sisters Betty Stasi and Virginia Yearwood who will carry forth the Tittone torch.
