Mary Virginia "Joy" Bruch Mary Virginia (Joy) Bruch, age 85, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed on to realms of glory on 11/5/2019. Virginia was born in 1934 near Lathrop, Missouri to parents J.S. "Tom" and Grace Joy, the youngest of three children. She earned a BA in Music from Central Missouri State where she met her future husband William Bruch. Virginia and Bill were married in 1956 and raised four children while living in the North Kansas City area. Virginia worked as a music teacher and as an administrative assistant. She was assistant to the president of Park University from 1983-2000. She earned an MA in Religion from Park Univ. in 1997. She served as an ordained minister and as a musician in the Community of Christ church, and held leadership roles in charities. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty White, and brother Robert Joy. She is survived by husband William Bruch of Blue Springs, children Julie Bruch (Sosuke Sano), Thomas Bruch (Mary), Lori Braden (Mark), and Robin Chell (Curt Pryde), and grandchildren Samuel Bruch (McKenna), Maxwell Bruch, and Blake Braden. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, 12/15/19, at Village Heights Community of Christ (1009 Farview Dr., Independence, MO) at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Outreach International or to the . (Arrangements: Cremation Society Of KS and MO online condolences kccremation.com (816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019