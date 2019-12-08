Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Village Heights Community of Christ
1009 Farview Dr.
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bruch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Virginia "Joy" Bruch


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Virginia "Joy" Bruch Obituary
Mary Virginia "Joy" Bruch Mary Virginia (Joy) Bruch, age 85, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed on to realms of glory on 11/5/2019. Virginia was born in 1934 near Lathrop, Missouri to parents J.S. "Tom" and Grace Joy, the youngest of three children. She earned a BA in Music from Central Missouri State where she met her future husband William Bruch. Virginia and Bill were married in 1956 and raised four children while living in the North Kansas City area. Virginia worked as a music teacher and as an administrative assistant. She was assistant to the president of Park University from 1983-2000. She earned an MA in Religion from Park Univ. in 1997. She served as an ordained minister and as a musician in the Community of Christ church, and held leadership roles in charities. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty White, and brother Robert Joy. She is survived by husband William Bruch of Blue Springs, children Julie Bruch (Sosuke Sano), Thomas Bruch (Mary), Lori Braden (Mark), and Robin Chell (Curt Pryde), and grandchildren Samuel Bruch (McKenna), Maxwell Bruch, and Blake Braden. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, 12/15/19, at Village Heights Community of Christ (1009 Farview Dr., Independence, MO) at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Outreach International or to the . (Arrangements: Cremation Society Of KS and MO online condolences kccremation.com (816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -