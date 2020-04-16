|
|
Mary Virginia Leon Mary Virginia Leon, 80, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She will be laid to rest on April 20, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery 6901 Troost, Kansas City, Mo 64131. Mary was lovingly devoted to her family, and always ensured to see they were taken care of. She loved and adored spending time with her grandchildren and family; and greatly loved her dog Kyle. She is survived by two sons, Scott (Julie) Leon and Steve Leon Jr.; 6 grandchildren, Cole, Bailey, Seth, Drew, Anasophia, and Michaela; and countless other family and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2020