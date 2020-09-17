Mary Weiss Mary Weiss, 97, from Independence, Missouri, completed her journey here on earth on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mary was loving, kind, humble, patient, giving and hard-working. She loved everyone and received their love in return. Mary was born in Kansas City on November 2, 1922 to Frank and Mary Jarrard. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Herby, and her son, David. Mary is survived by daughter Patty Mohn, (Cliff), grandsons Corey Mohn (Susan) & Casey Mohn (Jennifer), great grandchildren Noelle, Jacqueline & Dylan Mohn, and daughter-in-law Debbie Weiss. Mary is survived and loved by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mary worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Kansas City where she was recognized in 1979 as "Employee of the Year" and a finalist for 1979 "Employee of the Year" for the Kansas City Area Hospital Association. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence. She spent her last five years living at Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Facility. Mary was given excellent loving care by everyone there. Her family will always be grateful to the Groves and to everyone at One Community Hospice for the care they have provided. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A tribute will be at a later date. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Wayside Waifs of Kansas City to honor Mary's love of animals.