Mary ZillhartFebruary 26, 1926 - November 22, 2020Olathe, Kansas - Mary E. Zillhart, 94, Olathe, KS, passed away Sunday, November 22nd, 2020, at Aberdeen Village. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 25th, 2020, at the Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Shawnee, KS Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research for Leukemia. Mrs. Zillhart was born in Independence, Mo, but resided most of her life in Shawnee, KS, where she made her home on the family farm and ranch homestead. She was a homemaker and cook for Greenwood Elementary School in her early years. Mrs. Zillhart was a member of Branches Baptist Church in Olathe. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Katherine Axelson; her husband of 56 years Lawrence C. Zillhart and son, Lawrence Lee Zillhart. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include two daughters, Linda and her husband, Jim George of Shawnee, KS, and Laurie and her husband, Danny Morgan of Olathe, KS; five grandchildren, Marla Davis, Brad and Rachel Morgan, Aaron Morgan, Lisa George and Lori Mallory; and two great-grandsons, Kyle and Tyler Davis.