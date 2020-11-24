1/
Mary Zillhart
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Zillhart
February 26, 1926 - November 22, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Mary E. Zillhart, 94, Olathe, KS, passed away Sunday, November 22nd, 2020, at Aberdeen Village. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 25th, 2020, at the Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Shawnee, KS Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research for Leukemia. Mrs. Zillhart was born in Independence, Mo, but resided most of her life in Shawnee, KS, where she made her home on the family farm and ranch homestead. She was a homemaker and cook for Greenwood Elementary School in her early years. Mrs. Zillhart was a member of Branches Baptist Church in Olathe. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Katherine Axelson; her husband of 56 years Lawrence C. Zillhart and son, Lawrence Lee Zillhart. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include two daughters, Linda and her husband, Jim George of Shawnee, KS, and Laurie and her husband, Danny Morgan of Olathe, KS; five grandchildren, Marla Davis, Brad and Rachel Morgan, Aaron Morgan, Lisa George and Lori Mallory; and two great-grandsons, Kyle and Tyler Davis.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Amos Family Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
10:00 AM
Amos Family Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved