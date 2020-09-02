Mary Zoe Gemmell Mary Zoe Gemmell, 89, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Mary worked as an Administrative Assistant for United Country Real Estate for 48 years. In her retirement she volunteered with many local organizations including Gilda's Club and Kansas City Literacy. She loved her son, every cat she ever met, Masterpiece Theater, good food and spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her son Christopher Gemmell of Kansas City, MO; brothers George (Ruth) Barter of Shawnee, KS; and James (Dorothy) Barter of Upper St. Clair, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of close friends. Memorial Mass will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions in her honor to Gilda's Club of Kansas City, 21 W 43rd ST, Kansas City, Mo 64111. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
