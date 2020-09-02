1/1
Mary Zoe Gemmell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Zoe Gemmell Mary Zoe Gemmell, 89, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Mary worked as an Administrative Assistant for United Country Real Estate for 48 years. In her retirement she volunteered with many local organizations including Gilda's Club and Kansas City Literacy. She loved her son, every cat she ever met, Masterpiece Theater, good food and spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her son Christopher Gemmell of Kansas City, MO; brothers George (Ruth) Barter of Shawnee, KS; and James (Dorothy) Barter of Upper St. Clair, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of close friends. Memorial Mass will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions in her honor to Gilda's Club of Kansas City, 21 W 43rd ST, Kansas City, Mo 64111. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Inurnment
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved