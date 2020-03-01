|
|
MaryBell Jones MaryBell Jones, 91, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, March 3, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty, MO. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. MaryBell was born, the oldest of seven children, in Clyde, Missouri on November 25, 1928 to Charles and Marcella Moffat. Immediately after high school in 1945 at the young age of 17, due to war-time teacher shortages, MaryBell was recruited to teach at a one-room country schoolhouse near Clyde. She recalled arriving early on cold dark winter mornings to prepare the schoolhouse before the children arrived each day; building the wood fire in the pot-bellied stove to heat the schoolhouse and hauling in icy buckets of water from the outdoor well. Meanwhile she was pursuing her teacher certificate, attending summer classes in Maryville, Missouri. At Maryville she met her college sweetheart, Dwain, married in 1949, and raised four above-average (of course!) children. At the age of 43, MaryBell returned to college to complete her teaching degree, taught fourth grade for 20 years and retired from Kearney, Missouri School District. MaryBell was a lifelong parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO where she cherished the community fellowship and many friendships. She was passionate about flower gardening, especially her roses, and was a member of the Clay County Rose Society for many years. She loved traveling, and after retirement MaryBell and Dwain became "snowbirds" touring around the U.S. in their motor home. She is survived by Dwain, her loving husband of nearly 71 years; four devoted children (Alan, Patrice, Laurel, John); three amazing grandchildren, three delightful great-grandchildren, one remarkable step-granddaughter, three exceptional step-great grandchildren; one younger brother, and many cherished nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the (a division of the ). You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020