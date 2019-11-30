Kansas City Star Obituaries
Maryln L. Estep

Maryln L. Estep Obituary
Maryln L. Estep 1931-2019 Maryln L. Williams Estep, 88, Cameron, passed away on November 26, 2019. Maryln was born on September 8, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lawrence and Lula Mae (Pittman) Kenney. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Thomas Williams and Larry Estep; sister, Joyce Burkett. Maryln was a 1949 graduate of Cameron High School. She worked as a Secretary for Cameron School District, until retiring. Maryln was also the Treasurer for the Cameron School Board. Maryln was a member of the Cameron United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi. Survivors: 2 daughters, Debbie Williams, Linda (Ed) White; 2 sons, Stephen (Stephanie) Williams and Robert (Carmen) Williams, all of Cameron; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations to and/or AseraCare Hospice. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 30, 2019
