Mason Isgriggs passed away Aug. 2, 2020. Visitation: Aug. 11, 10:30AM at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Richmond, MO, 9502 Leathers Rd. Service will begin at 11:30AM with burial to follow, Woodland Cem., Richmond, MO.



