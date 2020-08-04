1/1
Mathew Michael George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mathew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mathew Michael George Mathew Michael George passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 of natural causes. Mathew was born on October 1, 1973 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Teresa Ammon George Fenton and Gary Paul George. Matt grew up in Johnson County and eventually attended Shawnee Mission West High School. He was a very skilled tradesman, working in all types of maintenance and repair, eventually reaching his full potential as a highly regarded General Contractor. His reputation for fair and honest business dealings brought him quick success. Matt was well known for his love of life and friends and had a world of them. The unexpected death of Matt, , their friend and buddy, has brought them a great sense of loss. He is survived by his parents, his daughter Delylah, two sisters, Stacy and Gabrielle George, brother Alex George, grandmother Corinne Kemp, nieces, Angela and Jazmyne, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Matt's life will be remembered by a Celebration of Life, held by family and friends who may call Tara Zahner for information at 816-442-9921.Mathew Michael George,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved