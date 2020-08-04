Mathew Michael George Mathew Michael George passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 of natural causes. Mathew was born on October 1, 1973 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Teresa Ammon George Fenton and Gary Paul George. Matt grew up in Johnson County and eventually attended Shawnee Mission West High School. He was a very skilled tradesman, working in all types of maintenance and repair, eventually reaching his full potential as a highly regarded General Contractor. His reputation for fair and honest business dealings brought him quick success. Matt was well known for his love of life and friends and had a world of them. The unexpected death of Matt, , their friend and buddy, has brought them a great sense of loss. He is survived by his parents, his daughter Delylah, two sisters, Stacy and Gabrielle George, brother Alex George, grandmother Corinne Kemp, nieces, Angela and Jazmyne, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Matt's life will be remembered by a Celebration of Life, held by family and friends who may call Tara Zahner for information at 816-442-9921.Mathew Michael George,



