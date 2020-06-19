Matilda E. Brown Duzan Matilda E. Brown Duzan, 92, of Prospect Hill, NC, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Henry County, MO; she was the daughter of the late Emmett William Brown and Beaula Faye Stephens Brown. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Gordan Duzan, Sr. Mrs. Duzan is survived by her daughter, Karen Oestreicher and husband Stephen, of Prospect Hill; seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service 10 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 19, 2020.