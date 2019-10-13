Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
(816) 741-0251
Resources
More Obituaries for Matt Whitworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matt Jeffrey Whitworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matt Jeffrey Whitworth Obituary
Matt Jeffrey Whitworth The Honorable Matt Jeffrey Whitworth, 61, passed away at St. Luke's North Hospital on October 8, 2019. On Monday, October 14, 2019, a memorial service honoring his life will be held at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, Missouri 64068 at 2:00 pm. Visitation 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in Matt's honor to the Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri & Kansas at 2340 East Meyer Boulevard, Building 1, Suite 300B, Kansas City, Missouri 64132 or to In the Name of Grace at 118 N. Conistor Lane, Suite B, Box 205, Liberty, Missouri 64068. Memories of Matt and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Final arrangements are entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
Download Now