Matt Jeffrey Whitworth The Honorable Matt Jeffrey Whitworth, 61, passed away at St. Luke's North Hospital on October 8, 2019. On Monday, October 14, 2019, a memorial service honoring his life will be held at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, Missouri 64068 at 2:00 pm. Visitation 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in Matt's honor to the Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri & Kansas at 2340 East Meyer Boulevard, Building 1, Suite 300B, Kansas City, Missouri 64132 or to In the Name of Grace at 118 N. Conistor Lane, Suite B, Box 205, Liberty, Missouri 64068. Memories of Matt and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Final arrangements are entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019