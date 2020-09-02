Matthew Douglas Spottswood Matthew Douglas Spottswood, 40, of Kansas City, MO passed away August 16, 2020. A skilled mechanic and hobbyist, Matt enjoyed working with all things mechanical and electrical. A kind soul, he particularly loved lending a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors. Matt was quiet, sensitive, smart and he cared greatly for his family. Being a loving father was the highlight of his life. Matthew is survived by his wife Charlene, sons Atticus and Phineas of the home, and a stepson, Zen. Survivors also include his mother Karen (Doyle), brothers Daniel (Sarah), Michael (Hayli), Andrew (Chelsea), nieces Tatum, Harper and Ivy, nephews Reed and Philip, and extended family. Matthew was predeceased by his father, Michael O. Spottswood and his maternal and paternal grandparents. A private service for family and friends will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.



