1963 - 2019
Matthew Forest Feeback Matthew Forest Feeback of Lee's Summit passed away August 3, 2019 at his home. He was born January 25, 1963 in Warrensburg Missouri, the son of Don and Helen Feeback. Matthew was a graduate of Missouri Valley College. He enjoyed golf, fly fishing, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time with his pets. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Feeback and a cousin, Steve Hon. Matthew is survived by his wife, Brooke Feeback of the home; father and mother-in-law Paul and Lorraine Nieder, Sedalia; sister-in-law Roxanne Nieder, North Kansas City; mother Helen L. Feeback, LaTour; two brothers, Michael D. Feeback (Deborah Bilinski), Lake Ozark; Mark Feeback (Debbie), Sunrise Beach; one nephew Tanner Feeback (Dani), LaTour; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Cremation. A private family inurnment will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery near Latour, Missouri at a later date. Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Furry Kid's Refuge, P.O. Box 1442, Lee's Summit, MO 64063. (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO, 816-884-6244)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2019
