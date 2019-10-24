|
Matthew Gannon Matthew Gannon, 26, of Leawood, KS passed away on October 20, 2019. Born and raised in Leawood, Kansas, Matt graduated with honors from Shawnee Mission East High School and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from the University of Missouri in 2016 with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Pursuing his passion for teaching, Matt obtained his teaching certification from Avila University in May, 2019 and began teaching 7th and 8th grade Social Studies in addition to coaching Cross Country and Track at The Barstow School in August, 2019. Matt loved spending time with his family and long-time friends. In honor of his brother, Trevor, Matt also enjoyed volunteering at Access Sports Adventures, a summer sports camp for children with disabilities and their families. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Rick Gannon, in 2018, his younger brother, Trevor Gannon, in 2005 and his maternal grandfather, Dr. James R. Neff in 2005. He is survived by his mother, Kirsten Gannon, sister Megan and brother Tommy; his maternal grandmother Virginia Neff and Dr. Philip Giesen, and his paternal grandparents Dave and Millie Gannon. He will be greatly missed by his two uncles Gregory Neff and Michael Gannon as well as countless friends and students. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26th at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rick, Trevor and Matt Gannon Access Sport Adventure Fund, in care of the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, 1055 Broadway Blvd. Suite 130, Kansas City, MO 64105 or online at http://accesssportadventures.org. Extended obituary and condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arr.: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 24, 2019