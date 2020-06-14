Matthew Glen Frost Matthew Glen Frost passed away at home June 6, 2020. Matthew was born September 5, 2000 in Overland Park, KS, to Thom W. Frost and Kamber Jean (Stroup) Frost. He was a loving son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and a friend to many. Matthew graduated from Pay-Rec High School in 2019. He was working with his Dad on restoring his 1983 red, T-top Z28 Camaro. He joined the Boy Scouts as a tiger cub scout and progressed to Webelos and on to Boy Scouts with his last rank of Life Scout. He was inducted into Mic-O-Say and was a Warrior at the time of his death. Matthew also belonged to Venture Crew 2245 at Peculiar United Methodist Church. He was baptized in the Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by: his grandfather William "Bill" Frost and grandmother Glenda L. (Milum) Logan; his Aunt Donna (Frobish) Vermillion and Uncle Jerry Vermillion. He is survived by: his father, Thom W. Frost (Peculiar) and his mother, Kamber J. Frost (Belton); three brothers, Isaiah Simmons, Oakley Frost, and Harry Frost; his aunts DeAnne Hellyer, Ashley Keith (Kevin), and Kristie Smithers; his grandmother Myrna (Frobish) Frost, and grandparents Harry and Gail Stroup; and his Uncle Melvin Frobish (Fran). He will be missed by numerous cousins, and extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 1245 or Venture Crew 2245 in care of the Peculiar United Methodist Church, 20521 S. School Road, Peculiar, MO 64078. Services will be held at the Newcomer Floral Hills Funeral Home on June 18th, 2020 with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the Chapel. A Mic-O-Say service will be held at 1:15 PM with the funeral immediately following at the graveside. Masks are preferred. Lawn chairs are encouraged if you have difficulty standing outside.



