Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew James Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew James Spencer Obituary
Matthew James Spencer Born May 11, 1978 lost his battle with cancer on November 8, 2019. He fought a good fight up until the end. Matt was a man of many talents. He was a hard worker and loved his job at Spencer Fane law firm. He was also very well read and could talk about many subjects with great knowledge. He loved to socialize and had many friends. He was an Eagle Scout in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Matt's great love was music. He loved his DJ gigs as "djsermatt." He played keyboards in a band called "Attic Salt" up until his cancer diagnosis. He would listen to various styles of music from old country to rock and blues and especially electronic music. He leaves behind his sons Noah Spencer and Jason Locke, mother Carol Spencer, father James Spencer, sisters Sarah Spencer and Shelley Griffin (Darrin), niece Samantha Troyer and nephew Logan Troyer. Cremation is planned with private burial at Floral Hills Cemetery. Mass will be said at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Overland Park on Friday, November 15, 2019 10:00AM. A party to celebrate his life will be held at one of his favorite places, Dr Sketchy's, 1317 Union Avenue on Sunday, November 17, 2019 2:00PM. Memorial contributions can be sent to Midwest Music Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -