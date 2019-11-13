|
Matthew James Spencer Born May 11, 1978 lost his battle with cancer on November 8, 2019. He fought a good fight up until the end. Matt was a man of many talents. He was a hard worker and loved his job at Spencer Fane law firm. He was also very well read and could talk about many subjects with great knowledge. He loved to socialize and had many friends. He was an Eagle Scout in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Matt's great love was music. He loved his DJ gigs as "djsermatt." He played keyboards in a band called "Attic Salt" up until his cancer diagnosis. He would listen to various styles of music from old country to rock and blues and especially electronic music. He leaves behind his sons Noah Spencer and Jason Locke, mother Carol Spencer, father James Spencer, sisters Sarah Spencer and Shelley Griffin (Darrin), niece Samantha Troyer and nephew Logan Troyer. Cremation is planned with private burial at Floral Hills Cemetery. Mass will be said at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Overland Park on Friday, November 15, 2019 10:00AM. A party to celebrate his life will be held at one of his favorite places, Dr Sketchy's, 1317 Union Avenue on Sunday, November 17, 2019 2:00PM. Memorial contributions can be sent to Midwest Music Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019