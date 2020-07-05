Matthew Marc Inzerillo Matthew Marc Inzerillo, 68, didn't want a funeral. He wanted a party. Marc passed away peacefully at his home on June 7th, 2020, after a spirited fight with cancer. He died like he lived: surrounded by loved ones, facing everything with kindness, humor, generosity, and strength. Marc was born and raised in Kansas City, MO; he grew up in the Northeast area and lived in Waldo for most of his life. He graduated Northeast High School in 1970 and later attended House of Heavilin Beauty College which kicked off his career as a top Kansas City hair stylist. He was known and respected as a standout expert in his field, working with some clients for decades. Marc made everyone around him feel special and included, with a dramatic flair and attitude that was simply magnetic. His other true passion was music. Marc began taking piano lessons at age six with well-known instructor Eddie Oyer. A prodigy and lifelong performer, Marc spent decades entertaining in community theater, Anthony's Restaurant, and The Piano Roomalways ending his set with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." He was also a proud and honored lifetime member of Elks Lodge #26. Marc is survived by his brother Peter Inzerillo; sister-in-law Judy Inzerillo; nephews and nieces, Peter (Karen) Inzerillo, Aimee (Brian) Crosby, Jenny Inzerillo (Ryan Brooks), Nathan (Nikki Jacobs), and Trisa (Cassidy) Kern; as well as his close family friends, Whitney Wilson, Abby Eubank (Mike), Alex Wilson (Sonia), Jackie Wilson (Ted), among so many others. He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter Anthony and Louise (Lasker) Inzerillo, and his brothers Nathan (Judy) and Ben Inzerillo. He was a source of light, positivity, and warmth for those who knew him, which paired perfectly with his inimitable spirit. His life touched so many around him, and a celebration of his legacy will be scheduled for next summer. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
.